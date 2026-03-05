President Bola Tinubu has approved the renewal of Ayo Omotayo’s appointment as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau.

The renewal grants Mr Omotayo, a professor, a final term of four years at the helm of Nigeria’s foremost policy think tank.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s decision reflects confidence in Mr Omotayo’s leadership and contributions to strategic policy development.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari initially appointed Mr Omotayo in November 2021.

The Senate confirmed his appointment in February 2022, paving the way for his stewardship of the institute.

Mr Omotayo is a professor of Environmental Sustainability with extensive academic and administrative experience.

He studied at the University of Ibadan from 1980 to 1990, earning a PhD in Geography.

He began his teaching career at Lagos State University in 1985.

In 1992, he became a Senior Lecturer at the age of 30, marking a rapid rise in academia.

He later served as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences between 2012 and 2017.

Before his appointment in 2021, Mr Omotayo was Director of the Centre for Planning at Lagos State University.

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies plays a central role in training senior public officials and shaping national policy discourse.

