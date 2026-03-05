The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to issue Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) to the indigenous people of FCT, living on their ancestral land.

Mr Wike made the promise on Wednesday, during a thank-you visit to the people of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He explained that the move was to give the people a sense of belonging in the land of their ancestors.

The minister, who said he understood how painful it could be, to be thrown out of one’s ancestral land, promised to do everything possible to make the issuance of the C of O a reality.

“We must change the pattern of politics in Abuja, we must. We must recognise that anywhere you go to, there are people there, we must recognise them,” he said.

He explained that he was in AMAC to thank the people for electing candidates that were backing President Bola Tinubu during the 21 February FCT area council elections.

“I am here to thank you for the support you gave to all the candidates in the area council elections. They are all supporters of Tinubu,” he said.

He pointed out that relationships must not be one-sided, but symbiotic, “meaning you do for me, I do for you; you fall for me, I fall for you; you push me, I push you; you love me, I love you”.

Mr Wike promised that he would always create time to interact with the people as directed by Mr Tinubu to keep governance closer to the people.

He explained that Mr Tinubu had insisted that Ministers of FCT must always visit the communities to find out from the people what they want.

The minister urged the people to continue to support only politicians who know how they feel, understand their needs and challenges as against unserious politicians who only dine with them because they need their support.

He urged the Chairman of AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu, who was re-elected for a second term to make his people happy.

“Anything your people want, our doors are open for you. Come to us.

“Please do not take their support for granted. Make sure we don’t disappoint our people and make sure all their efforts do not go in vain,” Mr Wike said.

Traditional leaders in AMAC, led by the Sapeyi (Chief) of Garki, Usman Nga Kupi, while thanking the minister for the development strides in FCT, had appealed for further action on land allocations and protection of indigenous settlements.

In his remarks, Mr Maikalangu thanked Mr Wike for supporting his re-election and the people of AMAC for trusting him with their mandates, and promised not to disappoint them.

