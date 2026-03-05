The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has expressed shock and deep sorrow over the sudden death of its newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Karamo Yesiro.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yesiro’s passing came barely 24 hours after his re-election as the party’s assistant publicity secretary at the Lagos State APC Congress held at Onikan Stadium.

The deceased was expected to be part of the newly elected Lagos State APC executives meant to be inaugurated at the party’s secretariat on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos by the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party described Mr Yesiro’s passing as a painful and tragic loss.

Mr Oladejo said that the late party chieftain died shortly after being entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council.

“The Lagos State Chapter of the APC received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the sudden demise of our newly elected Assistant Publicity Secretary, Hon. Karamo Yesiro.

“Yesiro’s death came at a time when his energy, commitment and passion for progressive politics were most needed.

“Having just been entrusted with the responsibility of serving in the State Executive Council, he embodied dedication, loyalty and an unwavering belief in the ideals of our party,” Mr Oladejo said.

The spokesman noted that although his tenure was tragically cut short, the late Mr Yesiro left a lasting impression on colleagues and members of the party.

“His enthusiasm, humility and readiness to serve left a lasting impression on colleagues and members alike.

“He was a vibrant party man whose contributions to the growth and stability of the APC in Lagos State will not be forgotten,” he added.

Mr Oladejo said the party leadership and entire membership extended heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, political associates, friends and supporters.

“On behalf of the leadership and entire membership of the Lagos APC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, political associates, friends and supporters during this difficult time.

“We pray that Almighty God grants his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grants his soul eternal rest,” he said.

He added that the party stood united in mourning the painful departure of the late Assistant Publicity Secretary.

“Karamo Yesiro will be remembered for his service, commitment and belief in the progressive cause. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Mr Oladejo said.

(NAN)