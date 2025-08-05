The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has clarified the FCT Administration’s decision to revoke land allocations at the Abuja Technology Village, stating that the move was essential to pave the way for the ambitious Abuja City Walk project, modelled after the renowned Dubai City Walk.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Monday, Mr Wike revealed that the supposed investors of the Abuja Technology Village had failed to develop the site as per the agreement entered into with the government. Instead, he lamented, they were engaged in land-grabbing activities.

“The FCTA provided the infrastructure for more than 20 years, and nothing has been done. You go there, they have rented out the place, you see where NNPC tankers are parked, and they collect money. So many people are now claiming to have C of Os. I said okay, I must resolve this problem. There is nothing called Abuja Technology Village”, he asserted.

He expressed regret that, despite the FCT Administration providing necessary infrastructure for over two decades, developers had not laid a single foundation stone and were instead leasing out the land for financial gain.

Providing insight into the proposed Abuja City Walk, for which an MOU was recently signed with a private investor, the minister explained that he was inspired by the development at the Dubai City Walk during his visit to the Gulf city.

He reaffirmed the government’s desire to provide a world-class infrastructure of international standard.

“We are privileged to have travelled. Then when you go to some of these cities, you say, wow! What is difficult that we cannot replicate these in our cities too? These are cities that you can find everything that improves the lives of the people and then will improve the economy and create jobs”, Mr Wike stated, emphasising that the Abuja City Walk will improve the lives of residents, create jobs, and bring overall development to the FCT.

Mr Wike expressed confidence in the investors involved in the Abuja City Walk, noting their commitment to providing drawings and making the payment for necessary fees. He further disclosed that performance clauses have been introduced into the agreement, with the first phase of the project slated for commissioning next year. This multi-billion-dollar investment, he believes, will significantly transform the city’s landscape and boost employment.

Addressing efforts to mitigate land grabbing by unscrupulous investors, the minister announced a policy shift introducing clear timelines for development. Land not developed within the stipulated period will revert to the FCTA, he said.

The minister also addressed the controversy surrounding the revoked land of the University of Abuja, asserting that the institution had occupied the land for many years without development.

He maintained that the 4,000 hectares remaining for the university were more than adequate, dismissing claims that a significant portion comprised rocks.

He highlighted that development activities, including the EFCC academy, are now springing up on the reallocated land.

On the newly renovated conference centre, Mr Wike revealed that barely a month after its reopening, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre has already generated over N1.2 billion in revenue for the government, a significant increase in revenue compared to the N50 million annually remitted by the centre’s previous managers. It will be recalled that the conference centre was officially reopened by President Tinubu in June 2025, following a period of closure for renovations.

Looking ahead, the minister assured residents of more impactful projects beyond recent commissioning exercises and listed ongoing road projects in various Area Councils, rural water projects, and the extensive rehabilitation of schools.

He countered assertions that the FCTA was solely focused on “brick and mortar” projects, explaining that road projects, especially in the Area Councils, were prioritised based on consultations with stakeholders, including traditional rulers and the youth.

In the education sector, Mr Wike challenged critics to visit rehabilitated and furnished schools in rural areas, offering logistical support for press tours to witness the administration’s achievements.

He promised to commission 10 school projects, particularly in rural areas, to demonstrate the government’s commitment to educational development in the FCT.

While acknowledging the funding challenges faced by the Area Councils, he stressed that the FCT Administration has been providing vital interventions in school rehabilitation and teacher remuneration.

The minister also highlighted the FCT’s substantial workforce and the increased financial outlay required for maintenance, particularly with the recent minimum wage increment.

He called on FCT representatives in the National Assembly to advocate for a special intervention fund, citing the inadequacy of the one per cent allocation from the federal government’s share of the federation account.

While acknowledging that not all problems can be solved in a short time, the FCT minister, however, reaffirmed the current government’s commitment to good governance and the positive impact on residents’ lives.

On the issue of unpaid ground rent, the minister issued a stern warning that the FCT Administration would soon resume the seal-off of defaulting properties following the expiration of the two-week grace period, undeterred by sentiment. He questioned why affluent individuals were unwilling to pay ground rent while demanding infrastructure provision.

Shifting to national politics, Mr Wike reiterated his stance as a PDP stakeholder and his support for the ruling APC presidential candidate, President Tinubu, during the last elections.

He clarified his decision not to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, stating his conviction that President Tinubu would win and possesses the capacity to provide needed leadership.

Responding to President Tinubu’s description of the PDP as a “sinking ship” and former Governor Ayo Fayose’s characterisation of the party as a “carcass”, Mr Wike acknowledged the president’s right to his opinion but took exception to Mr Fayose’s comment.

He conceded that the PDP, as an opposition party, had failed to put its house in order, a situation he had predicted.

Mr Wike, however, affirmed his continued membership in the PDP, vowing to insist on doing the right thing and refusing to leave the party for those he described as “buccaneers and vampires”.

Regarding the ADC coalition movement, the minister dismissed it, describing its members as politicians known for decamping from one party to another, driven by personal ambitions.

He questioned their claims of wanting to “rescue the country,” citing their past performance in government.

Rivers political crisis

On his reconciliation with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and expectations of restored democratic governance in the state, Mr Wike stated that the peace deal signifies good terms with the governor upon his return to office.

He added that, to his understanding, the president does not wish to extend emergency rule due to public sentiment.

When asked about supporting a PDP presidential candidate from the South or President Tinubu in future elections, the FCT minister reaffirmed his conviction in the president’s leadership qualities and courage, citing the removal of fuel subsidies despite opposition and challenges as a demonstration of his commitment to doing the right thing regardless of backlash.

