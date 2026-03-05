President Bola Tinubu has granted full autonomy to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC) as the government agency targets 50 million young adults for digital literacy.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The council also approved comprehensive insurance coverage for the 180 federal unity schools nationwide.

The minister also reiterated the government’s suspension of the establishment of new tertiary institutions.

Mr Alausa had announced the seven-year suspension last year, explaining that the challenge facing the sector is no longer about access.

Speaking on Wednesday, he noted that only about 228,000 of the 2.3 million candidates who sat last year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), seeking admission into tertiary institutions, secured a place in public universities.

NMEC autonomy, projects

Mr Alausa said the independence granted to NMEC followed a presentation by its chairperson, Musa Maitafsir, a professor, of an expansive agenda to educate over 50 million young adults on digital literacy in the next three years.

“Today, we have about 56 million Nigerians who are illiterate,” Mr Alausa said. “We can’t continue to have a high number of citizens who are illiterate.”

He explained that the commission would intensify outreach in rural areas through radio, television, public advocacy and community-based learning centres.

NMEC was established to eradicate illiteracy and provide non-formal and continuing education and lifelong learning for sustainable development to adult Nigerians.