The University of Calabar, Cross River State, has suspended nine students over alleged examination malpractice and forgery of result.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspension is contained in a statement by the institution’s registrar, Chukwuka Icha.

Mr Icha said that the decision to suspend the students was reached at the 252nd Senate meeting following reports presented by the Ad-Hoc Senate committee on examination malpractice and the senate students’ disciplinary committee.

According to him, while five students were suspended for examination malpractice, the other four were found to have submitted forged results to the university.

“After reviewing the reports and recommendations of the committees, the management resolved that the affected students should be suspended for two academic sessions and the suspension will take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year.”

NAN reports that those suspended include Akwuba Enestina, 300 Level Pharmacy; Udom Iboro, 300 Level Pharmacy; Nwankwo Daniel, 200 Level Pharmacy; Ore Israel, 500 Level Pharmacy; and Chisom Ejafa, 500 Level Pharmacy.

Others are, Lazarus Ebogo, Home Economics department; Ele Godwin of the department of Zoology, Ofem Patrick of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, and Makailu Pamilo of the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies.

Heads of departments and the deans of the affected faculties and the institution’s acting chief security officer have been assigned to ensure full compliance with the suspension order.