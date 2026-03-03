A yet-to-be-identified woman has allegedly abducted three siblings in a community in Ebonyi State, days after renting an apartment in the area.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, occurred on Saturday in Nwezenyi Community in Igbeagu, Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

This newspaper identified the victims as Favour, Obinna and Kamso Okeoha. They were said to have been abducted while their parents were away.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who visited the area on Tuesday observed that the suspect’s apartment was the only one painted in the compound.

The apartment has the inscription, “One Love” on the wall.

Residents of the area, who asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that they were shocked over the development.

One resident said the woman rented her apartment in the area on Thursday and moved in on Friday.

“She stayed just one day before the children were abducted on Saturday. We do not even know her identity,” the resident said.

A neighbour said the suspect appeared friendly and even painted her room with the inscription “One Love” on the wall, apparently to create a positive impression among other tenants.

The parents of the abducted children were not available for comment during the visit.

Meanwhile, many sympathisers were seen in the compound awaiting the arrival of the grieving parents.

Police speak

When contacted on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the abduction to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said the police are investigating the matter to track down the suspect and rescue the victims.

Not the first time

There have been cases of child abduction in Ebonyi in recent times.

The incident occurred barely a month after three children were abducted from the same compound at Nkwegu, opposite the Nkwegu Military Cantonment gate in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

The victims – a two-year-old boy and two girls aged four and two – were abducted on 7 February this year.