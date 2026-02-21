Magistrates in Cross River State on Friday said their negotiations with the state government for official vehicles are inconclusive, insisting on the continuation of their 11-day-old strike.

The Chairman of the state chapter of the Magistrates Association of Nigeria, Godwin Onah, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar that discussions were still ongoing but the government maintained its earlier position, despite fresh proposals by the union.

Mr Onah said that the dispute with the government centred principally on the provision of official vehicles for the over 74 magistrates in the state.

According to him, the government proposed to provide 15 vehicles in the budget cycle ending in March but the magistrates considered the number grossly inadequate.

“We initially requested 37 vehicles at once, representing half of our member, with the remainder to be delivered on or before June.

“After the government refused to adjust its offer, the union reviewed its position and proposed a three-tranche arrangement.

“Under the new proposal, 25 vehicles would be delivered in March, 25 in June and the remaining 24 in September,” Mr Onah said.

He said that government had yet to respond to the association’s revised proposal.

He said that they would suspend the strike and resume duties, “if the government agreed to the 25-25-24 arrangement”.

Mr Onah said that although other issues, such as accommodation and security were pending, the provision of vehicles remained the association’s immediate priority.

He said that vehicles would ease transportation challenges and improve judicial service delivery across the state.

He further said that the association was mindful of the state’s financial constraints and ongoing commitments, including efforts to recover oil wells.

Mr Onah said that the group had exercised patience since 2012, when the issue of official vehicles was first raised.

“Renewed assurances were given in 2024 but had yet to yield concrete action,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the Cross River State Government to approve the instalment plan and resolve the lingering dispute in the interest of justice delivery.