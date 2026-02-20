The police in Cross River State have arrested a mortician after discovering eight well-dried corpses in an embalming hall at Isong Inyang Community along the Calabar–Ikom Highway.

The police said the discovery followed a tip-off last Friday, prompting operatives to storm the facility.

In a statement on Saturday, the police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Sunday, said, “At about 11:56 a.m. on the said date, credible information was received by the police regarding the presence of corpses at the facility. Operatives were immediately mobilised to the scene to verify the report.”

He added, “Upon arrival, eight well-dried corpses were discovered in the hall.”

According to the police, the suspect, Sunday Reuben, who hails from Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom State, was arrested at the scene.

Preliminary findings indicate he is a mortician attached to Enghaut Company Mortuary in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Investigation ongoing

The police said the suspect remains in custody while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery and whether any laws were violated.

“The suspect is currently in custody, and a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the matter and to determine whether any laws have been contravened,” the statement said.

Police dismiss viral allegation

The police dismissed the claim in a viral video that some “Aboki” residents in Cross River housed the corpses.

In the video, one of the corpses is on the floor while about six others lean on a zinc-made embalming hall.

“See corpses where Aboki de stay,” said a background voice in the video.

“Aboki,” in some southern cities, is a word that casually refer to Hausa traders, especially those selling suya, fruits, or cattle.

“They are making false allegations,” the police spokesperson, Mr Sunday, told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, adding that investigation into the incident had commenced.

The police urged residents to remain calm and avoid speculation, assuring that verified updates would be communicated.