Some aggrieved civil servants in Cross River State have threatened to picket the office of the state’s Accountant-General over alleged unpaid salaries.

Some of the workers told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Calabar that they received salaries last in December 2025.

One of them, Moses Effiong, said that several complaints made to the office of the accountant-general regarding the matter had not yielded results.

He said that the affected workers had planned to picket the accountant-general’s office to protest the non-payment of salaries.

Dorcas Obi, also a state government employee, said that the accountant-general had refused to be honest on the matter after several complaints had been made.

“The accountant-general keeps shifting blames, saying that permanent secretaries have not submitted nominal rolls of workers in their ministries, but this is not true.

“We have approached the permanent secretaries, the message we get is that nominal rolls have been submitted.

“We have a situation that looks like the state government is handpicking people, as we speak, in my ministry, some people have been paid while others have not.

Another worker, Clement Abang, said that the situation had left many workers and their families in hunger and pain.

He urged the state government to promptly pay salaries so the affected workers could fulfil their responsibilities.

Speaking earlier in an interview, the Accountant-General, Glory Effiong, confirmed that some workers had yet to receive their January salaries and blamed the permanent secretaries for failing to submit updated nominal rolls.

Ms Effiong said that at least 14,000 out of about 15,000 affected workers had been paid. “We process salaries upon receipt of verified nominal rolls,” she said.

“This measure is necessary to address absenteeism and to ensure that only workers who report to duty receive salaries,” she said.

(NAN)