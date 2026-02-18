The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State, has distributed food items to Muslims, Tsangaya Islamic schools and some internally displaced persons (IDPs) ahead of the Ramadan fast.

According to a report by the Daily Trust newspaper, the church’s General Overseer, Yohanna Buru, led the exercise at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna.

He said the initiative was aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening interfaith harmony in the state.

Mr Buru said the church had, for about 20 years, supported underprivileged Muslims and Tsangaya schools across five northern states with food items to ease the burden of the 30-day Ramadan fasting.

According to him, the items distributed include bags of rice and maize, as well as prayer mats and plastic kettles, which the church provides annually.

He urged beneficiaries to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, national stability and an end to insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

“As prices of goods continue to rise, we mobilised about 50 volunteer pastors and imams for a seven-day sensitisation campaign to encourage traders to reduce the cost of food items during Ramadan,” he said.

Mr Buru added that the church also facilitates the release of some Muslim inmates annually to enable them to observe Ramadan with their families.

He acknowledged the support of a Muslim philanthropist, Ramatu Tijjani, who donates to widows and orphans during Christmas and New Year celebrations, describing the gesture as a reflection of mutual respect among faith communities.

He wished Muslims a peaceful Ramadan and called for prayers for unity in Nigeria.

Beneficiaries react

The leader of the Association of Persons with Disabilities in Kaduna State, Hassan Lawal, commended the church for the support and urged wealthy Muslims to assist the less privileged during the fasting period.

Similarly, the state leader of the Visually Impaired Association, Tukur Zubairu, said the church had consistently supported them with food grains over the years and prayed for the organisers.

Speaking on behalf of Tsangaya schools, Ibrahim Musa thanked the church for the intervention and called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.

Also, the Murshid of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Imam Ilyasu, described the initiative as commendable and urged wealthy Muslims to fulfil their zakat obligations to the poor, especially during Ramadan.