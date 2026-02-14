The troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, have killed scores of terrorists during a night raid in Yobe State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson for the joint task force, Sani Uba.

Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said the offensive, carried out under Operation Desert Sanity V, was launched in collaboration with operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The officer said the troops engaged the terrorists around Muktum and Ngirbuwa villages.

He said two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from the operation.

“Further exploitation along the terrorists’ withdrawal route revealed drag marks and a shallow grave, indicating additional enemy casualties,” said Mr Uba.

In a separate incident, Mr Uba said troops patrolling the Bulayobe–Darel Jamel axis, “engaged fleeing terrorists attempting to cross the Main Supply Route.”

“The criminals fled in disarray, abandoning two sacks containing assorted logistics items suspected to be meant for terrorist elements,” he stated

The general security situation across the theatre remains calm but unpredictable, the spokesperson said, adding that the troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high as they continue to dominate their areas of responsibility and frustrate terrorist activities.

He assured the public of the joint task force’s unwavering commitment to sustaining pressure on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists until lasting peace and economic stability are fully restored in the North-east region.