The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing the performance of concessionaires in Nigeria’s air and sea ports has issued a seven-day ultimatum to agencies, operators and other stakeholders to submit all requested documents covering the period from 2006 to 2025.

Chairman of the committee Kolawole Akinlayo (APC, Ekiti) announced the directive during a public hearing in Abuja on Friday.

The hearing was attended by representatives of key regulatory bodies, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Ports Authority, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

Major concessionaires and terminal operators were also present, including the Dangote Group, Julius Berger Nigeria, West Africa Container Terminal, Tincan Terminal, ECM Terminal, Ibeto Terminal, APM Terminals and other industry players.

The panel is examining the benefits accrued to the Federal Government from terminal concessions and related shipping activities over the past 19 years.

Although the committee initially proposed a 72-hour deadline, it reviewed the timeline after appeals from stakeholders during the interactive session, granting them from Monday to Friday next week to comply.

Mr Akinlayo said the extension was granted in good faith and must be treated with urgency.

He disclosed that the committee already possesses extensive documentation from relevant government agencies but requires corresponding submissions from concessionaires and operators for cross-verification.

“We have data from 2006 to 2025. What we need now is your own submission to compare with what has already been submitted to us by the agencies. We cannot rely on one-sided information. You must also present your records,” he said.

Mr Akinlayo warned that failure to submit the requested documents by the close of work on Friday next week could lead to consequences, including referral to investigative and prosecutorial authorities.

He also directed that heads and chief executives of affected agencies and organisations must appear before the panel after the ultimatum expires to clarify their records and address discrepancies.

“Any organisation that fails to comply within the stipulated period will leave us with no option. Once we adopt the information before us and you have not made your submission, we may refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he cautioned.

Mr Akinlayo emphasised that the investigation is a constitutional oversight exercise aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in the maritime and aviation sectors, not a targeted campaign against any operator.

“This is not a witch-hunt. We are here to work for the benefit of Nigeria. Asking for these submissions is even in your interest because it gives you the opportunity to clarify your position,” he said, noting that a standard template had been attached to guide responses.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Harrison Anozie (APC, Imo), said the probe would be strictly evidence-driven and anchored on the terms of the concession agreements.

“When you speak, you must speak to documents. We will rely on facts as contained in the agreements and your submissions. If you claim any agency stopped you from carrying out your obligations, show us the written evidence,” he said.

He reminded concessionaires that the agreements were voluntarily entered into and that due diligence should have preceded their execution.

“No one forced you into these agreements. You signed them and committed to specific improvements in the facilities assigned to you. Those obligations are clearly stated. Where you have done well in line with your agreement, you will be commended. Where you have not, the facts will speak for themselves,” he added.

Mr Anozie said substantive hearings would commence after all submissions are received, analysed and benchmarked against industry data already obtained by the committee.

The panel maintained that the probe is designed to determine whether concession arrangements over nearly two decades have delivered value to the federal government and improved efficiency across Nigeria’s ports, airports and terminals.