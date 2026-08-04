A civil society group, Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to gazette the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, 2026.

KDI made the call on Monday in a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Bukola Idowu.

Mr Idowu said the call “is an essential step to strengthening transparency, ensuring stakeholder preparedness, and providing legal certainty ahead of forthcoming elections.”

“The absence of a formally gazetted version leaves the authoritative legal and operational framework for elections under the Electoral Act, 2026 incomplete,” he added.

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Mr Idowu commended INEC’s proactiveness in developing the guidelines. However, he argued that promulgating this in the federal government gazette “affirms the guidelines’ authenticity and effective implementation.”

Calling for the gazetting the INEC guidelines ahead of the 2027 general elections, Mr Idowu noted that the step will enable electoral stakeholders to access the rules governing the electoral process.

“This also boosts public confidence in electoral integrity, and reduces legal and administrative disputes,” he said.

Mr Idowu also said the gazette would serve as “an authoritative reference for courts and tribunals in interpreting and applying electoral procedures where questions arise.”

“KDI therefore urges INEC to take all necessary steps to ensure the prompt gazetting and wide public dissemination of the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections,” Mr Idowu said.

On 1 March, INEC announced a review of its Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties to align with the Electoral Act 2026 “and emerging electoral realities.”

The guidelines outline the rules for political parties, candidate nominations, campaign duration, and polling unit operations.

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