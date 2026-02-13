The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, on Friday, inaugurated the party’s National Campaign Council for the forthcoming 21 February Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

Mr Yilwatda inaugurated the campaign council at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, signalling the party’s full entry into the race for control of the grassroots structures in the nation’s capital.

He expressed optimism that the ruling party would win all six councils.

Mr Yilwatda described the FCT contest as more than a local election, calling it a strategic political exercise that would test the APC’s grassroots machinery ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the outcome would indicate the party’s readiness to consolidate power nationally.

According to him, the election offers the APC an opportunity to recover lost ground and reassert dominance in Abuja.

He stressed that party’s unity, coordinated campaign efforts and aggressive voter mobilisation would determine success at the polls.

In the 2022 Area Council election, the APC split the six chairmanship seats evenly with the Peoples Democratic Party. The APC secured Abaji, Gwagwalada and Kwali, while the opposition parties won Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari and Kuje, a result widely viewed as a shift from the APC’s earlier advantage in the territory.

The party leadership now says it is determined to regain full control of the six councils in the upcoming election.

Highlighting the diverse nature of the FCT, Mr Yilwatda said the campaign council was deliberately structured to reflect Nigeria’s geopolitical spread, noting that Abuja residents come from every region of the country.

He explained that party leaders from the South-south, South-east, North-central, North-east and North-west have been assigned mobilisation responsibilities targeting voters from their respective regions living in the FCT.

“The FCT belongs to all Nigerians. If we execute our strategies effectively and work as one united party, victory is assured,” he said.

The APC chairman described membership of the campaign council as a mark of confidence in the appointees’ loyalty and commitment, urging them to foster inclusive participation and expand the party’s appeal.

He added that the party continues to receive defectors from other political platforms, a development he said reflects growing public confidence in the APC.

Mr Yilwatda stated that the council’s mandate would centre on strengthening grassroots structures and implementing clear, targeted strategies to secure victory on election day.

The Campaign Council is chaired by Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, serves as Co-Chairman I, while Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, is Co-Chairman II. Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, serves as Co-Chairman III.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, is the Secretary of the council, with Sanasi Evelyn serving as Assistant Secretary.

Speaking on behalf of the council, Mr AbdulRazaq, pledged to deliver success for the party in the 21 February poll.

He thanked the national leadership for the trust placed in the council and assured that members would intensify voter outreach, engage stakeholders across the six area councils and mobilise support at the community level.

With the inauguration of the campaign council, the APC has effectively commenced its push to reclaim all FCT area councils, framing the 21 February election as an early indicator of its broader political strength heading into 2027.