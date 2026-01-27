A magistrate’s court in Lagos State has sentenced 26 suspected members of the Omotaku, a group of street-connected children and young adults often associated with crimes in different parts of the state, to three months’ imprisonment and arrested 115 street beggars during ongoing enforcement operations across the state.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Monday.

Mr Wahab said the enforcement exercise was carried out in several parts of Lagos as part of efforts to restore public order and ensure the proper use of public spaces.

According to him, officials arrested 115 street beggars across different locations during the operation.

He added that 26 suspected members of the Omotaku group apprehended from various parts of the state within the last 24 hours were arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Oshodi.

“The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them and were sentenced to three months’ imprisonment in accordance with the law,” the commissioner said.

Mr Wahab stated that the action reflected the state government’s zero tolerance for activities that threaten public safety, environmental order and the free movement of residents.

He assured residents that enforcement operations would continue across the state to ensure compliance with existing laws and maintain a safe and orderly environment.

Background

The latest convictions come days after the Lagos State Government arrested 281 street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, during a week-long statewide operation carried out by the Lagos State Taskforce.

The exercise covered major corridors across the state, including Lekki Phase One, Ikoyi, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Bourdillon Road, Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, Fadeyi, Costain, Funsho Williams Avenue, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba and Surulere.

Mr Wahab said the operation was aimed at clearing roads and public spaces, reducing safety risks to motorists and pedestrians, and maintaining environmental order in the state.

The enforcement forms part of the Lagos government’s broader crackdown on street begging and related activities, which officials say pose risks to public safety and urban cleanliness.