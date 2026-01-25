The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday night contained a fire outbreak at a large warehouse along Coker Market Road, Amuwo-Odofin Industrial Layout, Mile 2, Lagos.

The agency said it received a distress call at 8:29 p.m. and deployed firefighting crews to the scene by 8:40 p.m.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said firefighters from the Ajegunle, Sari Iganmu, Okota and Alausa fire stations were mobilised to combat the blaze.

She said the affected warehouse stored highly flammable materials contained in hundreds of 200-litre drums, which increased the risk of escalation.

Ms Adeseye said the crews worked through the night and brought the fire under control at about 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, preventing it from spreading to nearby facilities.

“No casualties were recorded during the incident,” she said.

The fire service said the cause of the outbreak had yet to be determined, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging residents and business owners to strictly comply with fire safety regulations.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a fire broke out at Alaba Suru, just past Eleganza inward Mile 2, at about 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

In a post on X, LASTMA said its officers immediately contacted the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and began assessing the fire’s impact on traffic and the safety of road users.

The authority said its officials managed traffic around the area and ensured the safety of motorists and pedestrians while emergency responders worked to contain the blaze.

The extent of property damage has not been officially confirmed.

The incident adds to a series of fire emergencies recorded in the Mile 2 corridor in recent months.

LASTMA and the fire service recently averted a major disaster after a diesel tanker overturned on Liverpool Bridge, spilling fuel and forcing emergency evacuation to prevent ignition.

In December 2025, a fire at Berger Trailer Park near Mile 2 destroyed several trailers and containerised stalls, while emergency crews battled heavy traffic during rescue operations.

In October 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a fire gutted parts of Alaba International Market, destroying multiple shops and disrupting commercial activities.

The repeated incidents have renewed concerns over fire safety in Lagos’ busy industrial and commercial districts, particularly along the Mile 2 axis.