The Lagos State Government has arrested 281 street urchins, commonly known as Omotaku, across the state in a week-long operation aimed at restoring public safety and order.

In a statement on Saturday via X (formerly Twitter), Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the suspects “have since been arraigned in court.”

The Lagos State Taskforce conducted raids across Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Bourdillon, Animashahun Bus Stop, Akowonjo Road, Egbeda, Fadeyi Bus Stop and Costain.

Others include Funsho Williams Avenue, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba Road, Surulere, and other adjoining roads across both the Island and Mainland.

Mr Wahab said the operations aimed to “keep roads and public spaces clear, reduce safety risks to motorists and pedestrians, and maintain environmental sanity in the state.”

He urged residents to report nuisance activities involving street urchins via the hotlines: 09137555111 and 09138555111.

This crackdown builds on previous Lagos Taskforce operations targeting street beggars and urchins in major roadways. Smaller raids earlier this month led to the arrest of dozens of Omotaku, demonstrating a continued effort to enforce public order.

Past measures have also removed minors and adults from busy roads as part of a zero-tolerance policy against public nuisance.

The Lagos State House of Assembly members have raised concerns over harassment and extortion of motorists by street urchins, urging authorities to intensify enforcement to ensure road safety.

The operations form part of the Lagos State Government’s intensified crackdown on street beggars and urchins in strategic locations. Authorities say these measures are necessary to safeguard motorists, pedestrians, and residents, while promoting environmental cleanliness and civic order.