The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says exporters in Imo State generated $1,244,095 in export proceeds in 2025.

The Imo Coordinator of the council, Anthony Ajuruchi, disclosed this during a follow-up engagement with cocoa farmers in the state on Thursday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that 50 cocoa farmers and exporters in Imo received 30 cocoa seedlings each in 2025 as part of interventions to boost production for export.

Mr Ajuruchi said the amount was derived from proceeds of both formal and informal export transactions carried out by the farmers within the 2025 fiscal year.

He commended the Executive Director of NEPC, Nonye Ayeni, and the management team for their support and commitment to the growth of the export market in Imo and across the country.

According to him, the council recorded notable achievements in 2025, including the organisation of capacity-building programmes on non-oil export, product packaging and labelling.

“In addition to our interventions for cashew farmers, we conducted trainings on product development and adaptation, export contracts, market penetration, product certification and export documentation procedures.

“We also trained about 600 exporters and small and medium-scale enterprises,” he said.

Mr Ajuruchi said the engagement with the cocoa farmers was aimed at gathering feedback and brainstorming strategies to increase production and export volumes in 2026.

One of the beneficiaries, Sophia Orji, said the cocoa seedlings she received were doing well and had started fruiting after 17 months.

Another farmer, Mary Okeke, said her cocoa plants were thriving and appealed to NEPC to extend similar support to farmers during the rainy season.

Also speaking, Canice Nze, the director of produce in the Imo Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Investment, urged the farmers to register with the ministry to enable them to benefit from cooperative structures and access possible government grants.