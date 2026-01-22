The family of the late Samuel Obi in Achi Community, Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, has returned to Mr Obi’s widow, Ukamaka, the N1.6 million it withdrew from her late husband’s bank account.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ukamaka got back her husband’s money through the intervention of Governor Peter Mbah’s wife, Nkechinyere.

It was learnt that Obi’s extended family members allegedly deprived his widow of access to the account after her husband’s death.

The governor’s wife intervened, following reports that after Obi’s death, the family members allegedly withdrew N1.6 million, using his ATM card.

It was further learnt that the ATM card was seized from her, leaving her and her two underage children – a three-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl – without access to their late father’s account.

Acting through her office and the Custos Care Foundation, Mrs Mbah deployed her team to the family, working in collaboration with the Oji River Council Chairman, Greg Anyaegbudike, his wife, Uche, and key community stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Mrs Mbah, represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Chidinma Egeonu, said that, through the intervention, the money and the ATM card were returned to the widow by those involved.

Mrs Egeonu described the action as “inhuman and harmful widowhood practice”, adding that “this is unacceptable under both moral and social standards”.

The Managing Director of the Custos Care Foundation, Egodi Igwe, also condemned the act as despicable and inhuman.

“This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to happen to any widow or family in our communities,” Mrs Igwe said.

The Oji River council chairman also described the development as “unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community.

“We will continue to protect vulnerable members of our society and prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Mr Anyaegbudike said.

NAN reports that the Office of the Governor’s Wife and the foundation have assured the widow, aged 30, and her children of their support.