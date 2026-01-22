President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four ambassadors-designate, out of the 68 confirmed by the Senate last December.

President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

Also confirmed by the President is the posting of Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the president is scheduled to begin a state visit next week.

In a memo to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tinubu urged the ministry to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassadors-designate, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.

Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President

Information & Strategy

January 22, 2026