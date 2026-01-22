Monica Nku, a National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Edo State, on Thursday donated 1,000 doses of Tanzol deworming tablets to the state’s Ministry of Health.

The donation is to support efforts to reduce worm infections among schoolchildren in the state.

The donation, carried out as part of her Community Development Service (CDS), is a follow-up to the health sensitisation campaign she led at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Benin City, where she educated students on deworming and personal hygiene.

Presenting the drugs, Ms Nku said that the initiative was motivated by her observations during the outreach.

“I was able to sensitise about 1,000 students, and I observed that many school-aged children suffer from worm infection without knowing it.

“This infection affects their health, growth and learning ability. Some children feel weak, have stomach pain, lose their appetite and perform poorly in school because of worms,” the NYSC member said.

She explained that the tablets were meant to be distributed free to children through public health facilities.

“Today, I am donating 1,000 doses of deworming tablets for distribution to primary health centres, public hospitals and pharmacies, which should be given to children free on my behalf,” Ms Nku said.

The corps member also linked the prevalence of worm infections to poor hygiene practices.

“I noticed that poor personal hygiene, such as walking barefoot, not wearing footwear and not washing hands properly, increases the spread of infection among children,” she added.

Ms Nku noted that the project was designed “to protect the health of students, reduce sickness and help them live a healthy and productive life.”

Receiving the donation, the state Commissioner for Health, Cyril Oshiomhole, commended Ms Nku for the gesture, assuring her that the drugs would be deployed appropriately.

“This is a commendable effort, and we assure you that the donation will be used accordingly to benefit the intended recipients,” he said.

The NYSC Local Government Inspector for Oredo, Theresa Ayanru, also praised the corps member for her commitment to service beyond routine obligations.

“Right from the orientation camp, she already planned what she wanted to do. She did not want to come and serve like everyone else.

“From camp, she started her own personal project,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ms Nku’s health-focused CDS builds on her earlier interventions during the 2025 NYSC orientation camp, where she donated 300 sanitary pads to female corps members to promote menstrual hygiene and dignity.