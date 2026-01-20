The Abia State Government has signed an agreement with a tech firm, Amena Tourism and Hospitality Innovation Technology Solutions, on digital standardisation and classification of hotels in the state.

Matthew Ekwuruibe, the commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy in Abia, said at a brief ceremony in Umuahia on Tuesday that the initiative would accord visibility to hotels and hospitality establishments in the state.

Mr Ekwuruibe said that the project was part of the state government’s commitment to make every sector of the economy to become viable.

He said that the digital standardisation and classification project was a landmark initiative capable of enhancing safety, visitors’ confidence, and quality standards in the hospitality sector.

The commissioner said that the four-month project would involve touring the state to identify and document all hospitality facilities.

Mr Ekwuruibe further said that the grading and classification process would be entirely digital, incorporating geo-location, photography, and other tech tools.

He stated that only hotels that met the approved standards would be listed on the online platform for visitors to book with confidence.

“This project will foster economic growth by strengthening the local tourism industry and creating direct and indirect jobs.

“It will stimulate the growth of hospitality sector-related enterprises such as transport, food, crafts, and cultural exhibitions,” he said.

Mr Ekwuruibe said that with the initiative, the Abia State Government would maintain a verified register of graded hotels, saying, “This will reduce risks and ensure proper regulation.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Justice in Abia, Ikechukwu Uwanna, said that the agreement would herald a new era for the hospitality sector in Abia.

“It will create a robust database to enhance security and promote transparency in the operation of hospitality businesses,” he said.

The Managing Director of Amena Tourism and Hospitality Innovation Technology Solutions, Edosa Eghobamien, said the project would integrate technology into hospitality grading and classification in the state.

He said that the digital application being deployed for the initiative was a home-grown solution developed by the firm.

Mr Eghobamien commended the representatives of state government in the pact for their professionalism and transparency.

He said that the initiative would promote standardisation, boost business, and increase government revenue.

(NAN)