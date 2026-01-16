The Nigeria Youth in Parliament Forum (NYPF) has announced plans to train no fewer than 1.1 million young Nigerians in information and communications technology (ICT) as well as electric vehicle (EV) technology and maintenance under its Take Action Campaign (TAC).

It said the training programme will be offered at no cost to participants, but called on state governments to support its implementation by mobilising youth through their respective ministries of youth affairs to ensure wide and effective participation.

The Director-General of the Forum, Tony Nwulu, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a media briefing, where he described the initiative as a timely intervention in Nigeria’s youth development drive.

“Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its youth development journey,” Mr Nwulu said, noting that the country’s rapidly expanding young population and the changing dynamics of the global economy have made large-scale and structured skills development more urgent than ever.

He explained that following internal strategic deliberations, the Forum resolved to adopt the Take Action Campaign as its primary national focus for the year.

Under the campaign, NYPF has prioritised two flagship interventions to boost employability, innovation, and economic participation among young Nigerians.

According to him, the interventions include a National ICT Skills Training Programme and a National Electric Vehicle Technical Training Programme.

“These initiatives are designed to be inclusive, scalable and regionally balanced, ensuring that every state and geopolitical zone benefits equitably. Our targets are ambitious, but necessary,” Mr Nwulu said.

He added that the ICT component of the programme will cover a wide range of in-demand digital skills, including cybersecurity fundamentals, data protection and privacy, data analytics, cloud computing and data governance, as well as other emerging digital competencies aligned with global labour market demands.