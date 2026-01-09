A mini truck conveying tomatoes lost control and rammed into other vehicles on the Otedola Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday.

The accident occurred around noon and was reportedly caused by brake failure, according to eyewitnesses. The truck veered off its lane and rammed into vehicles on the bridge, triggering panic among motorists.

The impact caused a black SUV to climb onto another vehicle, leaving both vehicles damaged. No fatalities were recorded, although occupants of one of the affected vehicles — a family — were said to have escaped unhurt.

Traffic movement on the bridge was disrupted for several hours as emergency responders and road users worked to clear the scene.

The incident is the latest in a long series of crashes on Otedola Bridge, widely regarded as one of Lagos’ most dangerous traffic blackspots, particularly for accidents involving heavy-duty vehicles.

In June 2018, the bridge witnessed a catastrophic tanker explosion that killed at least 12 people and destroyed dozens of vehicles, marking one of the deadliest road accidents in Lagos’ history.

Since then, the bridge has recorded repeated crashes involving trucks and articulated vehicles.

In January 2025, a multiple-vehicle accident involving trucks left at least one person dead and three others injured. In April of the same year, a vehicle reportedly fell off the bridge, leaving the driver seriously injured.

Further incidents were recorded later in 2025. In October, a truck collided with a commercial bus on the bridge, spilling its load and causing severe traffic congestion.

In December, two containerised trucks crashed on the bridge, forcing traffic authorities to temporarily shut the route to allow recovery operations.

Authorities and road safety advocates have repeatedly blamed many of the accidents on brake failure, speeding, and poor maintenance of heavy-duty vehicles, while residents and commuters continue to call for stricter enforcement of safety regulations and improved monitoring of truck movements on the corridor.

Friday’s crash again underscored persistent safety concerns on the Otedola Bridge, despite the absence of fatalities.