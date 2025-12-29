President Bola Tinubu has spoken by telephone with former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and his mother following the fatal road accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed the lives of two of the boxer’s associates and left him injured.

According to a State House press release issued on Monday and signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Tinubu personally conveyed his condolences to Mr Joshua during the call and offered prayers for his recovery.

“I spoke with AJ on the phone to personally convey my condolences over the death of his two associates. I wished him well and prayed for him. He assured me that he is receiving the best care in the hospital,” Mr Tinubu said.

The president also said he reached out to Mr Joshua’s mother to express sympathy and offer prayers, noting her appreciation of the gesture.

“I also spoke with AJ’s mother and prayed for her. She was very appreciative of my call,” he said.

Mr Tinubu added that he spoke with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was with the boxer at the hospital, and received assurances on the quality of care being provided.

“Additionally, I spoke to Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was in the hospital with them. The Governor assured me that he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best possible attention,” the president said.

The telephone conversation followed an earlier public message by Mr Tinubu, who is currently abroad, in which he expressed sympathy with Mr Joshua after the accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country. These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride,” the president said.

“In moments like this, we must encourage one another as brothers and sisters with a shared destiny.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, and grace for you during this painful period. May God grant you a speedy recovery and repose to the souls of the departed.”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had earlier confirmed that the crash occurred near the Sinoma area of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, close to Sagamu. The accident involved a Lexus Jeep conveying Mr Joshua and a stationary commercial truck.

Five adult males were involved in the crash. Two persons died, one sustained injuries, while two others, including Mr Joshua, escaped with minor injuries. FRSC operatives said they arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported and carried out rescue operations, traffic control and evacuation of victims.

Preliminary findings by the FRSC indicated that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking were the likely causes of the crash, both of which remain among the leading factors in fatal road accidents on Nigerian highways.

Mr Joshua, a Nigerian-born British boxer, is a former unified heavyweight world champion and one of the most recognisable figures in global boxing. He has repeatedly spoken about his Nigerian heritage and remains a major source of national pride, with a strong following across the country.

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, one of Nigeria’s busiest highway, has continued to record fatal crashes, particularly during festive travel periods, prompting repeated warnings from safety authorities on speeding and dangerous driving.