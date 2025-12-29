The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says excessive speed and unsafe overtaking are believed to have caused the fatal road crash involving a Lexus SUV carrying world boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported on Monday an accident along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway that claimed two lives and left Mr Joshua injured.

Mr Joshua,36, is a British-Nigerian professional boxer and two‑time unified world heavyweight champion. He first held the unified WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles from 2016 to 2019 and regained them from late 2019 until 2021.

In a statement later on Monday, Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said preliminary reports from the FRSC indicated that the black Lexus SUV, with number plate KRD 850 HN, reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle at high speed and collided with a stationary red commercial truck parked on the roadside.

The road safety agency said five adult men were in the vehicles at the time of the incident. Two people died, one sustained injuries, while two others escaped unhurt. Mr Joshua was rescued alive and suffered only minor injuries.

Investigations

The accident came barely nine days after Joshua delivered a resounding sixth-round knockout against YouTube star Jake Paul in Miami in grand style.

The FRSC said the injured victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the Livewell Morgue in Ajaka, Sagamu. It added that the Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division has been notified and is handling further investigations.

“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.

“To this end, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, on behalf of the entire management and staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured victim, Anthony Joshua a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

The FRSC urged motorists to avoid speeding, dangerous overtaking and other traffic violations, particularly on high-speed routes such as the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway. It advised drivers to exercise patience, observe lane discipline and prioritise safety, especially during the festive travel period.

The agency said it remains committed to improving road safety through prompt emergency response and sustained public education aimed at reducing traffic crashes and fatalities nationwide.

Ogun govt mourns victims

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Government has expressed condolences to the families of two people who died in a road accident involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the government described the incident as tragic and deeply painful.

Mr Akinmade said Anthony Joshua and the driver of the vehicle were rescued by security personnel attached to his convoy and taken to a hospital, where they are receiving medical attention.

“The sport utility vehicle conveying the occupants was said to have rammed into a stationary truck along the expressway. While the severely damaged vehicle has been evacuated to the Sagamu Motor Traffic Division (MTD) office, efforts are ongoing to tow the truck involved to the same location to facilitate a comprehensive investigation,” the statement read.

The state government urged motorists to exercise caution and obey traffic regulations, especially during the festive season when vehicular movement increases. It also called on road safety officers and other security agencies to strengthen surveillance and enforcement across the state.

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident, which the State considers a devastating loss. As we mourn collectively, we pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Almighty God grant the families left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.