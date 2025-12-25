The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the bomb blast that occurred in Borno State on Christmas Eve, describing it as a clear indication of the federal government’s failure to safeguard lives and property.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party’s spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the attack, which reportedly occurred at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, during the Maghrib (evening) prayers.

According to reports, the explosion happened around 6:00 p.m., when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers. Several people were reportedly killed or injured, although the exact number of casualties had not been confirmed as of press time.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, similar incidents in Maiduguri and other parts of Borno State had previously been linked to insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and its splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Condemning the incident, the PDP said the attack is a sign of the worsening insecurity in the country and the government’s inability to fulfil its primary responsibility of protecting citizens.

“The news of an explosion in a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, is another sad reminder of the rising insecurity that has become the unfortunate contemporary reality that Nigerians face. This is totally unacceptable; the irreducible minimum the government should offer its people is the protection of lives and property. This administration has failed woefully in this respect and should rise to the occasion rather than resort to rhetoric and playing politics with security,” he said.

Mr Ememobong also warned that persistent attacks on places of worship could discourage citizens from freely practising their faith and undermine social cohesion.

“We commiserate with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this senseless attack. No one should lose their life while worshipping God. If these attacks on places of worship continue unchecked, they will not only violate the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely worship but will also create an atmosphere of fear that threatens the very fabric of our religious society,” he added.

The PDP spokesperson called on both the federal and state governments to urgently step up security efforts, especially during the festive period.

“We call on the federal and state governments to take immediate and practical steps to protect our citizens throughout this yuletide season and beyond. Nigerians deserve more than empty promises and political rhetoric.

We need concrete, actionable security strategies deployed on the ground. This escalating insecurity has become unbearable and must be confronted with the urgency and seriousness it deserves,” he said.