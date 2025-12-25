Goldberg Lager Beer has applauded the Super Eagles following their 2–1 victory over Tanzania in Fez. This result handed Nigeria maximum points in their opening match and lifted spirits among fans across the country.

While the win marked a positive start for the Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations, Goldberg said the moment also reflected the deeper story of Nigerian football culture — the passion, belief, and shared energy of the fans — which sits at the heart of their ‘Our Beat, Our Gold’ campaign.

“Our Beat, Our Gold is Goldberg’s celebration of Nigerian football culture beyond the ninety minutes of play,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg. “It speaks to the shared rhythm around football; the conversations, the humour, the emotions, and the way the game brings us together. Football in Nigeria is not just watched, it’s lived, and that collective passion is something truly golden.”

The Super Eagles took an early step forward in their AFCON journey with the win and will next face Tunisia in a key Group C fixture.

For Goldberg, however, the focus remains on the supporters whose energy continues to drive the team.

As the Official Beer and Sponsor of the Super Eagles, Goldberg has been spreading what it describes as “AFCON magic” through a network of viewing centres designed to bring fans together in shared celebration.

Across Lagos and its surrounding communities, the brand has activated fan hubs at Campos Stadium in the Lagos Island area, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Rowe Sports Centre in Yaba, Abesan in the Abesan community, Mushin in Mushin, Agege Stadium in Agege, and Ikorodu within the Ikorodu community.

These viewing centres combine live football with music, entertainment and fan engagement, creating lively spaces where supporters can watch matches together and express their emotions freely.

According to Goldberg, the aim is to recreate the excitement of the stadium and make every Super Eagles game a communal experience.

“Football has always been a unifying force in Nigeria, especially during moments involving the Super Eagles,” Mr Aroyehun said. “We felt it was important to shift the spotlight to the fans — the people who show up emotionally every time. This campaign recognises that passion and gives it a platform.”

The Our Beat, Our Gold campaign also features the Golden Clan, a group of cultural voices united to amplify authentic fan stories and conversations about Nigerian football. Through humour, commentary, and shared experiences, the Golden Clan reflects the many ways Nigerians live the game beyond match-day results.

“The Golden Clan helps us tell the real football stories — the banter, the reactions and the moments that make supporting the Super Eagles special,” Mr Aroyehun explained. “They simply amplify what fans already do naturally.”

The Goldberg brand manager captured the spirit of the campaign in simple terms. “Our Beat, Our Gold na how Goldberg dey celebrate the way Nigerians take love football,” he said. “No be only the match, na the gist, the shout, the banter, the way everybody dey feel am together. That our collective energy na the beat, and to us, na pure gold.”

As the Super Eagles prepare for their next match against Tunisia, Goldberg says it will continue to stand with fans, celebrating their passion and togetherness.

“Whether you’re watching from home, a viewing centre or the street corner, your energy matters,” Mr Aroyehun added. “This passion, this rhythm, this community — it’s gold.”

For Goldberg, the opening win against Tanzania is a solid foundation for the Super Eagles to build on in their quest for a fourth AFCON title.