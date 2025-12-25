President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday in Lagos, inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation to resolve conflicts within the All Progressives Congress as it approaches the 2027 general elections.

The committee, which comprises party governors, members of the Federal Executive Council, and other notable stakeholders, is chaired by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni, and has Muiz Banire, a former Legal Adviser of the APC, as a member/secretary.

Other members include Adamu Aliero, a senator, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbduRazak, Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, Governors Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Bassey Otu(Cross River), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta).

Governors Uba Sani (Kaduna), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Masari are also members.

At the inauguration, Governor Buni expressed gratitude for being chosen as the chairman and for the party’s confidence in the members. He stated that the committee would undertake the assignment with utmost responsibility and dedication.

“The committee will engage in strategic engagements and consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time. We shall implement a system that gives everyone, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with renewed hope.

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures, solutions, and the potential threats in our conflict resolution approach,” Mr Buni said.

He urged members “not to allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted.”

ALSO READ: APC formally receives Gov Fubara as party member

President Tinubu, on Friday, 19 December, at the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, emphasised the need for cohesion within the ruling party. He reminded party leaders that the APC was built on the ideals of progressive politics, broad-based participation, and respect for diversity of opinion.

The president had said at the meeting: “We must continue to be resolute that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail. We say we are bigger. We are larger and taller. But it should now be in our hearts to be accommodating. That’s the only way we can be resilient, we must be tolerant.”

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 24, 2025