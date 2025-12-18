The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has debunked reports alleging that it sought approval to roll over contracts awarded to 2025 Hajj service providers for the 2026 Hajj operations.

No Contract Rollover: NAHCON Sets Record Straight on 2026 Hajj Procurement.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has noted with concern the persistent misrepresentation and misinformation surrounding the engagement of Hajj service providers for the 2026 Hajj operations. These claims wrongly suggest that the Commission sought or applied a rollover approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) for 2025 Hajj service providers. This position is false and misleading.

For the avoidance of doubt, NAHCON did not at any time request for a rollover of contracts from the BPP. The Commission’s decision not to open a fresh bidding process for certain 2026 Hajj services is strictly informed by the emergency nature of Hajj operations, the BPP advertisement rule and the extremely tight timelines issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all participating countries.

This approach is fully consistent with Section 43 of the Public Procurement Act 2007, which allows emergency procurement where time constraints make standard tender processes impracticable. The Saudi Hajj calendar is fixed, non-negotiable, and applies equally to all Hajj missions globally. Nigeria is not an exception.

It is important to state clearly that the re-engagement procurement does not translate to automatic renewal or preservation of existing contract terms. Following the 2025 Hajj, the Commission carried out performance reviews, service evaluations, and satisfaction assessments across all service areas. Based on these findings, NAHCON is under no obligation to retain identical contractual terms, scope, or volume arrangements previously applied in 2025.

The Commission’s guiding principles remain transparency, accountability, value for money, and quality service for Nigerian pilgrims. Any engagement of service providers for 2026 is therefore informed by past performance, operational capacity, compliance history, and the ability to meet Saudi regulatory requirements within the available timeframe.

NAHCON will not tolerate any attempt to exploit the emergency nature of 2026 Hajj operations to undermine its statutory mandate or to distort public understanding of procurement processes. All stakeholders are advised to desist from abusing the act of public procurement in ways that mislead the public or mischaracterize lawful administrative decisions.

Service providers or interested parties with genuine concerns regarding contractual engagements are encouraged to formally submit their complaints or requests for clarification to the Commission. NAHCON has established mechanisms for dispute resolution and remains committed to fair hearings and institutional accountability.

The Commission reiterates that its doors remain open to all partners committed to the successful delivery of Hajj operations. Constructive engagement, not misinformation, is the path to strengthening Nigeria’s Hajj administration and safeguarding the welfare of pilgrims.

Ahmad Muazu

Technical Assistant (Media)

To the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)