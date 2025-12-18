President Bola Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), following the Senate’s confirmation of its members on 16 December.

Members of the reconstituted Board are:

• Mulisiu Oseni, PhD. — Chairman

Mr Oseni started his service as a Commissioner in January 2017. He was subsequently appointed Vice Chairman of the Commission.

His appointment as Chairman took effect from 1 December 2025 and shall subsist until the completion of his ten-year tenure at the Commission, in accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Yusuf Ali, PhD. — Vice Chairman

Mr Ali was first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022. His designation as Vice Chairman took effect on 1 December 2025 and shall remain in effect until the completion of his first term.

Nathan Rogers Shatti — Commissioner

Mr Shatti is serving a second term as commissioner. He was first appointed in January 2017.

Dafe Akpeneye — Commissioner

Mr Akpeneye is serving a second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in January 2017.

Aisha Bello — Commissioner

Aisha Bello is serving her second term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in December 2020.

Chidi Ike — Commissioner

Mr Ike is serving his first term, having been first appointed as a Commissioner in February 2022.

Fouad Animashaun — Commissioner

Mr Animashaun is serving his first term, effective December 2025.

He is an energy economist with extensive experience in the Nigerian power sector and most recently served as Executive Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the board members of NERC to deepen and consolidate the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s power sector, in strict alignment with the letter and spirit of the Electricity Act, 2023.

Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information & Strategy)

December 18, 2025