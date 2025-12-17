The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for preparing the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo for International flights in April 2026.

Mr Keyamo made this statement on Wednesday during a meeting with Akwa Ibom officials, federal officials, and workers at the Victor Attah Airport.

Mr Keyamo, accompanied by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, inspected the airport facilities to assess the level of preparedness for the international flight. He said the state was ahead of the planned takeoff scheduled.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities and level of preparedness.

“Having heard from all the agencies involved in an international airport ecosystem, they were all here with us, and we held a closed-door meeting.

“From the Customs to Quarantine, the Nigeria Immigration Service, NDLEA, Police, SSS, to NEMA and all aviation agencies.

“From all we have heard, Akwa Ibom State is ahead of the plan scheduled.

“We thought the gaps to be closed would be much, but they are virtually very small gaps. Akwa Ibom state has gone ahead of schedule to a full-blown international airport,” Mr Keyamo said.

The facilities inspected included a new and well-equipped international terminal, constructed by Governor Eno’s predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, and the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, among others, which was initiated by the Governor Victor Attah administration and completed to 92 per cent by the Mr Emmanuel administration.

The minister stated that a standard MRO was one of the requirements for an international airport, emphasising that Akwa Ibom was prepared to provide its aviation services to the world and make the state proud.

“This facility we are seeing here is the MRO, which means all international airlines coming here have a facility where they can conduct routine checks before they fly out again.

“It is one of the standard requirements of any international airport,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Eno thanked the minister for his “honesty, zealous and passionate” effort towards ensuring that the facilities are properly utilised for the overall economic benefit of the country.

READ ALSO: Ekiti revenue agency allays fears of frozen accounts over new tax laws as residents panic

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu’s administration for approving the upgrade of the status of the airport and for releasing statutory funds to the state for development.

He thanked the past leaders in Akwa Ibom for their vision, which had laid the foundation that allowed development to thrive.

The Victor Attah International Airport is home to Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government. The federal government designated the airport as an international airport in November.

(NAN)