Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Enugu State joined the nationwide protest against insecurity in Nigeria on Wednesday.

Led by the Chairperson of the NLC in Enugu State, Fabian Nwigbo, the members converged at the state headquarters of the NLC near Aria Market in Enugu.

They marched to the Enugu State Secretariat, Okpara Avenue Road and other parts of the South-eastern state.

The NLC members also carried placards with various inscriptions while chanting solidarity songs.

Some of the inscriptions read: “End insecurity now,” “Nigeria is bleeding,” “end banditry, terrorism and kidnapping now.”

Addressing the protesting members, Mr Nwigbo said the growing insecurity in Nigeria pains the Nigerian workers.

The chairperson noted that the national leadership of the NLC, two weeks ago, decided to stage a nationwide protest to demand decisive government action against the country’s insecurity.

“Our school children are not safe; the teachers are not safe. The farmers are not safe, the workers are not safe. Travellers are not safe. Even the political class. Nobody is safe anywhere,” he said.

He asked the Nigerian government to address the increasing attacks by kidnappers and terrorists operating in various parts of the country.

“We can’t continue this way. The primary business of every government in power is to ensure the security of lives and property. But what’s happening in Nigeria today? The country is bleeding,” he added.

Background

The national leadership of the NLC earlier announced that it would organise nationwide protests against insecurity on 17 December.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC president, stated that the move was intended to draw attention to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and compel urgent action from the country’s leaders.

President Bola Tinubu met with the NLC leadership on Tuesday night to persuade them to shelve the nationwide protest.

However, Mr Ajaero later announced that the protest would proceed as planned, despite the late-night meeting with Mr Tinubu.

He stated that the meeting with the president did not result in the cancellation of the protest.