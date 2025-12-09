The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, on Tuesday decorated the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, with the rank of colonel, reaffirming the place of public trust as a strategic enabler for successful military operations.

Mr Shaibu, a lieutenant general, represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Bamidele Alabi, a major general, commended Ms Anele’s professionalism and dedication, saying her elevation reflected the army’s appreciation of hard work and excellence.

This is contained in a statement by Akinola Ajibola, a major and acting Staff Officer 1, Information/Publicity, Directorate of Army Public Relations, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He charged the directorate of army public relations to deepen transparent, accountable and timely communication that promotes credible public engagement.

The COAS said effective strategic communication remained critical to strengthening national confidence in the Armed Forces.

He further urged the newly decorated colonel to uphold the highest standards of discipline and loyalty while mentoring younger officers to enhance the directorate’s overall capacity.

In her remarks, Ms Anele thanked God and the leadership of the armed forces, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, and the COAS, for what she described as visionary guidance that shaped her career.

The event was attended by senior officers, former Directors of Army Public Relations, family members and well-wishers.

(NAN)