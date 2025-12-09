Governor Ademola Adeleke has distanced himself from the ongoing strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Osun State, insisting that finding a solution to the crisis falls squarely within the responsibilities of the state’s Chief Judge.

The governor’s assertion, contained a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, was responding to a petition by the Forum of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) branches in the state, which accused him and his appointees to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of contributing to the paralysis of judicial activities in the state.

The NBA in Osun State had raised concern over the continued closure of courts, warning that the situation could become critical if not resolved.

The NBA called on Governor Adeleke to ensure that the grievances of JUSUN are addressed and that all members of the Judicial Service Commission attend meetings called by the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo.

The strike by JUSUN, over staff welfare and delayed promotions disputes, has disrupted court activities and drawn attention to the need for urgent action.

However, the government insisted that the impasse resulted from the Chief Judge’s refusal to call statutory meetings of the JSC or act on the agreement reached during the last JUSUN strike.

According to the statement, the Chief Judge had, for two years, failed, neglected, and refused to convene any meeting of the Judicial Service Commission.

The statement added that the paralysis is not attributable to any inaction on the part of the governor’s appointees.

Letters cited as evidence

The government referenced letters from March and July 2024 as well as a joint request by JSC members urging the Chief Judge to summon a meeting. It said the Chief Judge declined to act despite several letters, formal applications, and repeated reminders.

“It is false and misleading to allege that government appointees boycotted JSC meetings. The incontrovertible fact remains that the Chief Judge has never convened any meeting of the JSC in accordance with Section 203 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The only attempt at a meeting was an unconstitutional directive by Hon. Justice Shiyanbola, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, who verbally instructed the Secretary of the JSC to summon a meeting at the premises of the High Court of Osun State. On the date purportedly fixed, the High Court premises were locked by striking JUSUN members, making attendance impossible,” the statement read.

The governor recalled that he intervened personally during the February 2024 industrial action when the national leadership of JUSUN visited the state. The statement said the engagement led to a tripartite Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) involving the union, the government and the judiciary.

The government said the agreement contained commitments such as immediate convening of JSC meetings, reinstatement of suspended staff, payment of robe allowances, and development of a new scheme of service.

The government said it had met its commitments under the MOA but accused the Chief Judge of declining to meet hers, especially convening JSC meetings.

“This refusal constitutes a grave dereliction of duty and has effectively hindered the proper functioning of the JSC. We challenge the Chief Judge and the NBA to produce a single letter wherein the Chief Judge either convened a meeting of the JSC or directed the Secretary of the Commission to do so,” the statement read.

The statement added that JUSUN had warned repeatedly before commencing the present strike and alleged that the Chief Judge travelled abroad during the early days of the crisis, showing indifference to the issue.

‘JSC members ready to work’

According to the governor, government-appointed members of the JSC had shown willingness to restore normal operations.

The statement cited an emergency meeting in November 2023 where the Attorney-General was nominated to coordinate proceedings due to the absence of both the Chief Judge and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal.

The government maintained that the ball is squarely in the court of the Chief Judge regarding resolution of the crisis.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to restoring judicial operations, saying his administration is ready to resolve outstanding issues in the interest of justice and good administration.

Under the Nigerian Constitution, the Judicial Service Commission oversees appointments, promotions, discipline and administrative matters within the state judiciary. Failure to convene its meetings for an extended period typically stalls promotions, reinstatements, disciplinary reviews, and other functions central to judicial administration.

In Osun State, court operations have been disrupted due to strike actions by judicial workers organised by JUSUN. The union has linked its industrial action to delays in implementing staff welfare measures, allowances, and the regularisation of appointments, which are matters normally addressed by the Judicial Service Commission.