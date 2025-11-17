When the history of modern Nigerian democracy is written, a chapter will be dedicated to a movement that turned civic frustration into effective, collective action.

That movement, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, Africa’s most influential voice for democratic accountability, is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a landmark event on December 10th in Lagos.

Themed “Footprints & Frontlines,” the anniversary captures the dual spirit of this milestone – reflection and momentum.

Footprints speak to the trail EiE has blazed across Nigeria’s civic landscape – from protests to policy advocacy, radio town halls to civic tech tools, voter campaigns to youth mobilisation. Frontlines represent the ongoing work of nation-building – in classrooms, courtrooms, markets, studios, and digital spaces – wherever Nigerians are pushing for progress through integrity, creativity, and service.

A Full Circle Moment: From inception to anniversary

This milestone celebration will be headlined by a figure who embodies global integrity and excellence: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Her presence offers a profoundly moving full-circle moment for EiE. Fifteen years ago, a pivotal speech delivered by Mrs Okonjo-Iweala helped lay the foundation for Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria’s advocacy. Her participation in the 15th anniversary celebration highlights the global importance of EiE’s work in promoting strong governance and accountability in Africa’s largest democracy.

Co-hosted by Arise News anchor Ayo Mairo-Ese and media icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the event is poised to ignite the next wave of civic participation and accountable governance.

From #RSVP to #OfficeOfTheCitizen: A movement’s legacy

Since its founding in 2010, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria has served as a moral compass in moments of national change. Its pioneering #RSVP (Register, Select, Vote, Protect) campaign mobilised millions of young voters, fundamentally reshaping electoral participation. From its fearless stance during the #EndSARS protests to its sustained campaigns for constitutional accountability and government transparency, EiE has solidified the idea that the power of the citizen is greater than that of the state.

The evening will feature thought-provoking interventions and the premiere of a gripping film chronicling Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria’s fifteen-year journey of mobilising citizens and holding power accountable.

The woman who redefined civic courage

The celebration will also spotlight Opeyemi Adamolekun, EiE’s Executive Director, whose leadership has transformed the organisation from a daring group of young reformers into one of Africa’s most respected civic movements.

“EiE’s story is proof that a small group of committed citizens can reawaken a nation’s conscience,” remarked Adamolekun. “For fifteen years, we have turned civic frustration into civic action – demanding better, insisting on truth, and showing that democracy only works when citizens do. As we enter this next chapter, our mission is unchanged: to keep the flame of accountability burning, and to remind every Nigerian that leadership begins with citizenship.”

“As Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria celebrates this historic milestone, it stands ready in its purpose: to build a democracy where accountability is culture, not just hope; participation is a duty, not just a request; and the Office of the Citizen is the truest expression of leadership,” Adadmolekun added, communicating a clear promise for the next fifteen years of Nigeria’s democratic journey.