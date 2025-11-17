Nigeria’s World Cup hopes ended in heartbreak on Sunday night in Rabat, but President Bola Tinubu and former presidential candidate Peter Obi have urged the Super Eagles to stay focused and bounce back as preparations begin for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles drew 1–1 with DR Congo after extra time but lost 4–3 on penalties, confirming their absence from a second consecutive FIFA World Cup.

The defeat left fans frustrated, especially after the team’s recent improvement under coach Eric Chelle.

Tinubu: “Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations”

In a statement from the State House, President Tinubu praised the team’s effort and called on all football stakeholders to shift their attention toward the upcoming AFCON in Morocco.

He said:

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them.

“We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players, and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board.

“Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory.”

The President noted that missing out on the World Cup again was “painful,” but stressed that the players deserved support, not blame. His message tried to calm rising anger and redirect national energy toward rebuilding for AFCON.

Peter Obi: “The Eagle never bows its head, it lifts its wings”

Peter Obi also shared an emotional message to lift the players’ spirits, praising their commitment and urging them to rise above the setback.

Mr Obi wrote:

“Our dear Super Eagles, I know how deeply yesterday’s outcome weighs on each of you. When you wear the green and white, you carry the heartbeat of the whole nation, and I acknowledge the hard work, sacrifice, and commitment you put into every match.

But let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity. What matters now is how we stand, regroup, and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness. I am confident you can rise stronger.

Do not let today overshadow the greatness of tomorrow.

The Eagle never bows its head; it lifts its wings.

Keep your heads high and stay committed.

Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again.

Keep soaring, Super Eagles.

– PO”

A painful ending, but AFCON is now the main focus

With the World Cup dream gone, the Super Eagles now turn fully to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations — a tournament that Nigeria will enter with both expectation and pressure.

Nigeria has a proud AFCON history, having won the title three times (1980, 1994, 2013) and finished runners-up on five occasions. Morocco 2025 will be their 21st appearance, after topping a tough qualifying group with Benin, Libya and Rwanda.

The Eagles are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

Coach Eric Chelle, who guided Mali to the AFCON semi-final in Côte d’Ivoire, will lead the Super Eagles” charge in Morocco.

He has stressed the need for discipline, balance and consistency as Nigeria pushes for a fourth title.

Nigeria will rely heavily on Victor Osimhen, who remains one of the continent’s most lethal attackers,, but that in itself remains dangerous.

The Super Eagles have capitulated once the Galatasaray striker is unavailable.

Concerns also remain about midfield control and defensive organisation — issues that will need solving before the tournament kicks off.

Still, expectations remain high. Many analysts believe Nigeria should reach at least the semifinals, with a real chance of challenging for the title.