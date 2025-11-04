Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Belem, Brazil, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 30th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30), which is hosted in the capital city of Pará state, located in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon.

The summit, convened by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in collaboration with international partners, brings together world leaders, development partners, and business executives under the theme “Climate Action and Implementation,” with particular emphasis on adaptation, forests, biodiversity, and climate justice.

The vice president’s engagements will start with the general plenary of leaders, where he will deliver Nigeria’s climate action address.

He is also scheduled to participate in the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Fund and join a roundtable on Climate and Nature chaired by President Lula, before attending an Amazonian Cocktail reception for Heads of Delegation hosted by the Brazilian President.

This year’s COP 30 comes ten years after the Paris Agreement and will strengthen efforts on limiting global warming to 1.5°C through ambitious national climate plans and scaling up climate finance to $1.3 trillion annually for developing countries by 2035.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)