The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is banking on its participation in a regional initiative, set up to address long-standing gaps in the meteorological services affecting air navigation, to boost safety standards and improve operations in its aviation space.

The project, named the Cooperative Development of Aeronautical Meteorology in the Africa-Indian Ocean Region Programme (CODEVMET AFI), is pursuing capacity building in the implementation of safety monitoring across state civil aviation authorities among its goals.

It also plans to put in place a mechanism allowing meteorological service providers to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“The programme remains crucial to enhancing flight safety and operational efficiency across the African and Indian Ocean region,” Chris Najomo, NCAA’s director-general, told the project’s steering committee in Abuja on Wednesday. Godwin Balang, the director of aerodome and airspace standards at the aviation industry watchdog, represented him.

CODEVMET AFI is designed to strengthen the regulatory oversight of meteorological services, while helping service providers deliver prompt, reliable, and accurate information to aviation users.

Nigeria formally joined the initiative in February 2017 as one of its nine African founding member countries after the ICAO assessed meteorological infrastructure and services across the region. The review revealed significant gaps, prompting the creation of a structured mechanism to help member states address flaws in air navigation.

Mr Balang noted that an ICAO evaluation in 2020 confirmed that CODEVMET AFI remains highly relevant to member states’ priorities, which align with the Global Air Navigation Plan and addressing regional needs such as operational integration and safety.

“I strongly believe that this initiative will continue to make a significant contribution to enhancing the quality of aeronautical meteorological services across the AFI region,” the NCAA chief said.

Last November, the board of the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar, representing 18 African countries, adopted a resolution to assume responsibility for the annual contributions of its member states to the project.

The move demonstrates a collective will to enhance meteorological services and air navigation safety across the region.

The three-day steering committee meeting reviewed the programme’s achievements, identified implementation challenges, and explored strategies for stronger partnership among African states.

Attendees included Togo, Kenya, Senegal, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania representatives.