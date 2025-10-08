Lagos-born artiste Adewale Atanda, popularly known as Rybeena, again proves that he understands the heartbeat of the streets. With his new single, Spaghetti, the fast-rising singer delivers a track that turns everyday slang into a full-blown cultural moment.

Released under Dapper Music & Entertainment and produced by Japh Kenti, Spaghetti blends humour, romance, and that unmistakable Lagos bounce.

The singer says the track draws from viral slang and flips it into a cheeky love story between a guy and his sweet but dramatic partner. It’s a song that laughs at life’s chaos while celebrating connection, lighthearted, fun, and deeply relatable.

Rybeena’s effortless delivery and street diction make it feel authentic, while Kenti’s smooth percussion and bright chords give it a modern Afropop polish.

“Every song I make carries a piece of my reality. Spaghetti may sound playful, but underneath the humour, there’s something true. I’ve always tried to make music that people can see themselves in,’’ the singer says.

Beyond the groove, he adds that Rybeena captures what defines Nigerian youth culture today: wit, resilience, and a love for turning simple moments into shared experiences.

For Dapper Music & Entertainment, Spaghetti represents another milestone in its mission to amplify authentic African voices.

The label, known for championing street-rooted creativity, continues to connect emerging artiste like Rybeena to a growing global audience hungry for originality and energy.

Spaghetti is now available on all streaming platforms.