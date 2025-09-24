Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has sought the support of traditional institutions, religious bodies and community leaders in the fight to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Mr Nwifuru, represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Chinedu Onah, made the call in Abakaliki during a one-day conference on ending FGM.

The governor said the call became necessary because of the significant influence these leaders have in community-led campaigns against harmful traditional practices.

The conference was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Better Health For Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Foundation, founded by the governor’s wife.

Mr Nwifuru urged the traditional and religious rulers to work with security agencies and the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) task force to tackle the menace.

He said the state government is ready to implement the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law as amended.

“Let the clergymen take the warning to worship centres. The traditional rulers should also let their subjects know that the government has come with force to correct the primitive act of FGM,” Mr Nwifuru said.

In her remarks, the governor’s wife, Mary-Maudline, said that traditional rulers and local institutions were critical in mobilising communities and facilitating sensitisation forums to educate people on the dangers of FGM.

She said the summit would address a practice that has robbed women, daughters of their dignity, health and future.

“UNFPA has played a crucial role in ensuring that FGM is eradicated in the state.

“It requires community ownership, demand that everyone here take the message back to your people and enforce it with conviction.

“It is time we replace the narrative of silence with the language of protection, compassion and progress. A girl-child should be celebrated, educated and empowered, not mutilated,” she said.

Andrew Kirima, the programme coordinator and Head of the UNFPA office, called for urgent and coordinated action to address FGM.

Mr Kirima commended the state government, through Better Health for Rural Women, Children, and Internally Displaced Foundation, for paying the counterpart fund.

“With the contributions from government, we are able to scale up and reach more people within communities in areas of rolling back GBV, restoring the dignity of survivors, repairing fistula patients, and empowering young girls to live a quality life.”

He said that UNFPA remained committed to supporting the state in achieving the three transformative results, including zero preventable maternal deaths, for child spacing and zero GBV and harmful practices like FGM.

Goodness Mbaja, the state public relations officer for the GBV Task Force, said the VAPP law and implementation plan would guide the team’s work effectively.

