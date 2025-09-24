The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Tuesday, commissioned renewable energy projects, including the revival of the long-abandoned 10MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm, as part of activities marking the state’s 38th anniversary.

The governor said the projects were part of his administration’s efforts to provide clean, reliable and affordable energy in line with Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, which targets net zero emissions by 2060.

Mr Radda explained that the Lambar Rimi facility, now fully owned by the state government, had been hybridised with an additional 10mw of solar power.

“Katsina is not waiting for the future; we are building it today,” he told a crowd of officials and guests at the commissioning.

In addition to the wind-solar hybrid, the government announced the deployment of more than 20MW of solar power with battery storage across hospitals, schools and water facilities.

Officials said a 1MW solar plant at the state secretariat complex and another at the Government House would reduce dependence on diesel generators, while a 300kw system has been installed at Katsina General Hospital to power critical services.

The governor also said the state had provided counterpart funding for a 1mw mini-hydro project at Danja Dam in partnership with the French Treasury and Ocean Énergie.

He disclosed that the construction of a compressed and liquefied natural gas station in Katsina metropolis was more than 90 per cent complete.

On clean mobility, Mr Radda unveiled 500 electric tricycles (popularly called Keke) for use in urban centres. He also inspected the nearly completed Greenville CNG station.

To sustain the projects, 120 young men and women are undergoing training in solar installation and maintenance at the Technology Incubation Centre in Katsina.

The governor further announced plans to establish a Green Economic Zone powered entirely by renewable energy and stand-alone solar systems to support small businesses.

Hafiz Ahmed, the governor’s Special Adviser on Power and Energy, described the day as “historic”, noting that the initiatives combine the state’s anniversary celebrations with concrete progress in renewable energy.

The state’s Head of Civil Service, Falalu Bawale, also highlighted the impact of the projects, saying the 1MW solar plant at the secretariat had eliminated diesel costs and improved service delivery across ministries.

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura, members of the State Executive Council, and other top government officials.

Observers say the initiatives come amid renewed debate over stalled solar mini-grids in the north, underscoring the growing role of state governments in driving Nigeria’s energy transition.

More Pictures