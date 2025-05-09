Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reiterated his administration’s determination to empower young people and grow the state’s economy by leveraging sports development as a strategic tool. He stated this yesterday during a high-level meeting with the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The governor emphasised that sports, beyond recreation, must be harnessed to build careers, drive tourism, and create opportunities for youth engagement. He added that his government is committed to repositioning sports as a critical pillar of Katsina’s human capital and economic development strategy.

Among the major outcomes of the meeting was the agreement to commence the immediate renovation and upgrade of the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina to meet international standards. This, Governor Radda noted, will enable the state to host both national and international sporting events and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents.

Also discussed was a strategic partnership between the Katsina State Ministry of Youth and Sports, the State Football Academy, and the NSC to secure scholarship opportunities for talented Katsina youths to study and train in Hungary. Governor Radda described the initiative as a “bold step” towards opening global doors for local talents.

The governor and the NSC Chairman also agreed on the need to host major national sporting events in Katsina to stimulate the local economy, encourage grassroots participation in sports, and strengthen tourism and hospitality value chains across the state.

Governor Radda was accompanied by top government functionaries including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; the Principal Private Secretary, Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; the Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Khalil Nura Khalil; and the Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs Hadiza Maikudi, among others.

The visit forms part of Governor Radda’s broader strategy to empower young people, unlock economic opportunities, and strengthen Katsina State’s place in Nigeria’s evolving sports development landscape.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

