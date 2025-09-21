The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has ordered transport unions and associations to immediately stop the “unlawful practice” of affixing ‘union stickers’ to private vehicles instead of legitimate registration numbers.

The agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the practice as unlawful and “a serious security risk and a gross subversion of lawful vehicular identification systems within the metropolis.”

He issued a stern warning to violators.

“Any vehicle discovered navigating the roadways under the guise of ‘union sticker’ identifiers, or other unauthorised symbols, shall be summarily impounded, and the culpable parties shall face full sanctions under the provisions of the law,” Bakare-Oki said in a statement on Sunday signed by LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq.

The statement explained that all vehicles operating on Lagos roads must be duly registered with authorised government agencies.

It said the use of unauthorised stickers posed a threat to public safety, compromises law enforcement, and undermines proper vehicle identification.

It said LASTMA, working with security agencies, will intensify surveillance across major routes to enforce compliance.

Mr Bakare-Oki urged transport unions to obey registration laws, stressing that proper documentation safeguards both motorists and the public.

“The Lagos State Government will not condone any attempt to evade established procedures. Enforcement will be firm to protect lives, property, and the integrity of traffic management,” he added.

In a related warning in February 2024, LASTMA cautioned skit makers and filmmakers against the unauthorised use of its uniforms, colours, or kits in movies and online productions.

Mr Bakare-Oki said the act demeans the agency and violates Section 79 of the Lagos State Criminal Law (2015), which criminalises unauthorised use of official uniforms.

“Anyone portraying a LASTMA officer in films or skits must first obtain a permit. Failure to do so will attract prosecution,” he said.

He appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners and other industry groups to caution their members, noting that regulating the use of LASTMA uniforms would help curb their misuse in society.