Celtic Football Club have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a one-year deal, with an option for a further year, subject to international clearance.

The 28-year-old joins as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Sevilla FC just 24 hours earlier.

Celtic moved swiftly to secure Iheanacho before the Europa League registration deadline, a decision that comes after mounting pressure from supporters who were frustrated by the club’s failure to sign a striker on transfer deadline day.

Manager Brendan Rodgers, who previously coached Iheanacho during his time at Leicester City, expressed delight at reuniting with the Nigerian forward and backed him to make an instant impact at Celtic Park.

“He is such a talented player, with great ability, athleticism and work-rate,” Rodgers told the club’s official website. “He will make a big contribution, he will love being at Celtic and I believe our fans will love what he brings.”

Vast experience

Iheanacho arrives in Scotland with vast experience across England, Spain, and Europe.

After breaking through at Manchester City, where he won the League Cup in 2016, he moved to Leicester City in 2017 for a then-record £25 million fee for a Nigerian player.

During his time with the Foxes, he played a key role in their 2021 FA Cup triumph, scoring crucial goals en route to the title and netting the winning penalty in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

The forward joined Sevilla in July 2024 but struggled to make an impact, recording nine appearances without a goal before a loan spell at Middlesbrough, where he scored once in 15 matches.

Iheanacho will now look to revive his career in Glasgow as Celtic aim to defend their domestic crown and make an impact in Europe.

Fans are expected to see him in action once international clearance is finalised.