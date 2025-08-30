The Plateau State Government and health stakeholders have unveiled plans for a statewide measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign aimed at reaching more than 2.9 million children.

The campaign, scheduled for 10–27 October, targets children between nine months and 14 years and seeks to strengthen routine immunisation while reducing the burden of vaccine-preventable diseases.

At a stakeholders’ meeting in Jos, the Director-General of the Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA), Solomon Kwande, represented by the director of planning and research, Jude Nden, said the campaign was a critical step toward protecting children from preventable deaths.

“We are determined to mobilise parents, caregivers and communities for full participation in this exercise,” he said.

Presentations by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) revealed that almost all local government areas in Plateau State had reported measles cases, with Langtang recording the highest burden.

Ndubuisi Ebitea of WHO said the situation remained worrying because “measles spreads rapidly once contracted and continues to kill children, sometimes leading to blindness or death.”

He noted that one major challenge was the failure of mothers to return for the second dose of the vaccine.

AFENET’s Istifanus Waziri explained that while measles is already widespread, rubella—though less common—poses a grave risk when contracted by pregnant women.

“This is the first time rubella is being introduced in this campaign, and it is crucial to prevent congenital rubella syndrome,” he said.

The state health educator, Rifkatu Dung, outlined the roles of stakeholders, stressing the need for advocacy, community mobilisation, and tackling misinformation.

Health commissioner Nicholas Ba’amlong, represented by the director of public health, Mafwalal Masok, called on stakeholders to work collectively to ensure the campaign’s success.

The meeting, held at Green Valley Suites in Jos, was attended by representatives of WHO, AFENET, the Plateau State Primary Health Care Board, civil society organisations, and other partners.