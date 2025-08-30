Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo has directed all commissioners, senior political appointees and government officials to go to their respective local government areas (LGAs) to lead grassroots mobilisation for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The directive, which takes effect from Monday, was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade.

“The administration is committed to deepening grassroots governance and ensuring massive voter participation in the electoral process,” the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the circular, the highest-ranking appointee in each LGA will coordinate the exercise, while all other appointees are expected to drive voter registration mobilisation at the ward level.

They are also to submit a comprehensive report at the end of the mobilisation period, detailing the number of new voters registered in their wards and councils.

Mr Ododo stressed that governance could no longer be conducted solely from the state capital, insisting that government officials must remain accessible and responsive to the needs of their communities.

The directive further stipulates that any appointee who wishes to leave their LGA during the period must seek written approval from the Secretary to the State Government, failing which they would face disciplinary action.