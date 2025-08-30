The Plateau State Government has inaugurated an expanded Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV (PMTCT) Technical Working Group (TWG) as part of efforts to improve HIV prevention and maternal health.

The event, which held at the Plateau State Human Virology Research Centre (PLASVIREC), Jos, brought together experts in HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, government agencies, civil society, donor organisations, and the private sector.

Health commissioner, Nicholas Ba’amlong, who presided over the inauguration, said the expanded TWG would provide strategic oversight for integrated health interventions in the state.

“This committee will monitor implementation of PMTCT, tuberculosis, malaria and reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health programmes,” he said.

“It will also promote data-driven decision-making to track progress, address gaps and ensure alignment with national health priorities.”

The commissioner urged the State AIDS and STIs Control Programme (SASCP) and the Plateau State Agency for the Control of AIDS (PLACA) to harmonise HIV/AIDS data systems for streamlined access and reporting.

The 34-member TWG is chaired by Mafwalal Masok, director of public health at the Ministry of Health, with Esther Yiltok, a professor of paediatrics at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, as vice chair. The PMTCT focal person, Agams Jidauna, will serve as secretary.

Other members include the State Health Management Information System officer, Nanchal Nimzing, and Daniel Benjamin of the Plateau State Primary Health Care Board, who will serve as assistant secretaries.

Mr Masok, in his remarks, thanked the state for the confidence reposed in the team and pledged commitment to its mandate.

“We must remain steadfast and focused in fulfilling the purpose for which this group was established,” he said.

Maria Pawa, the state SASCP coordinator, described the TWG as “a body of experts tasked with providing technical guidance, ensuring coordination, and influencing policy in priority health areas.”

Representatives of WHO, UNICEF, APIN, IHVN, PLACA and civil society organisations also delivered goodwill messages, commending the initiative as a timely and strategic move.

In her closing remarks, Simi Ibrahim, director of administration at the ministry, urged members to adhere strictly to their terms of reference to ensure effective performance.