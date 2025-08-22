Nigerian football legend Kadiri Ikhana, MON, is making a remarkable recovery after a recent health scare that saw him admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Edo State.

The former Green Eagles defender and one of Nigeria’s most decorated coaches has resumed light training, expressing optimism about his health and future.

In a video posted by his former teammate, Segun Odegbami, Ikhana appeared cheerful and determined as he shared an update on his recovery journey.

“You can see for yourself, I am feeling stronger day by day, football is like an addiction that you can just stay away but I think it will also assist me to get stronger that is why I am coming out, I am better now,” Mr Ikhana declared.

Mr Odegbami, a 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner like Mr Ikhana, had initially raised the alarm two months ago about his friend’s critical condition, which prompted a wave of national support. Sharing the positive turnaround in a heartfelt Facebook post, he wrote:

“Kawawa is back! Two months ago, I announced to the world that my colleague and friend, former soldier, former Bendel Insurance FC and Green Eagles player and the most successful coach in domestic Nigerian football history, Kadiri Ikhana, MON, was at the throes of death, wracked by poor health. Many Nigerians hearkened to my call.

By divine timing inspiration, some support came. It is a miracle — Kawawa is back, his health restored, and he is getting stronger by the day.

“It has been a very rough journey for the man, these past 2 months and more, but the smile on his face and the laughter in his voice now say much more than any words. This Saturday, August 23, 2025, on ‘90 Minutes with Mathematical,’ the world shall have the opportunity to see and hear Kadiri Ikhana, LIVE from his base in Auchi, tell his own story.

He will also have the opportunity to thank Nigerians and all those that played a part, directly and indirectly, in his return from his ordeal.” Mr Odegbami wrote.

Mr Ikhana 72, remains a towering figure in Nigerian football history.

As a player, he featured for Bendel Insurance and the Green Eagles, lifting the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

As a coach, he became a trailblazer, guiding Enyimba FC to their historic CAF Champions League triumph in 2003, earning him the CAF Coach of the Year award.